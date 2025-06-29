Menu

Canada

Suspect sought in connection with sexual assault on TTC streetcar

By Lasia Kretzel Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 3:16 pm
1 min read
A photo of the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto
A photo of the man wanted in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC streetcar in downtown Toronto. Courtesy: Toronto Police Service
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a sexual assault that took place at Union Station earlier this week.

Officers responded to a call of a sexual assault at the train station around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man on board streetcar #4432 reportedly approached a passenger and sexually assaulted and harassed her.

The man is described as around 35 to 45 years old, five-foot-six in height with short black hair. At the time, he was wearing glasses, a white shirt, beige pants and was carrying a black backpack.

Police believe there could be more victims and are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or online at http://www.222tips.com.

