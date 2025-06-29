Menu

Winnipeg unveils ‘biggest overhaul of transit service in our history’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 12:48 pm
1 min read
Impact of major transit changes in Winnipeg
RELATED: With the new transit system of major routes with feeder lines launching in just a few days, experts and business groups will be looking to see how Winnipeggers react to it. Global's Katherine Dornian has more on how they believe the new system might change how people think about getting around and stopping to shop.
Big changes are now in effect for Winnipeg bus riders.

The city has unveiled what it says is the largest change to its transit system in its 142-year history.

“Winnipeg needs a more modern, reliable transit system, and today we delivered,” Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said.

“This is the biggest overhaul of transit service in our history. Routes are simpler, service is more frequent, and riders will have better connections across the city.”

Transit riders, drivers prepare for launch of new network

The new system is based on a “spine-and-feeder” model, with a central Primary Transit Network composed of rapid, frequent express, frequent and direct routes forming the spine. Community and connector “feeder” routes deliver commuters to the spine from throughout the Winnipeg region.

The primary lines are straighter and have fewer stops, allowing them to run faster and more frequently, meaning at peak hours, buses arrive often enough that commuters may not need to follow a schedule.

Along with the launch of the new primary network, the transit service is also expanding its on-demand service, which allows commuters to book bus pick-ups and drop-offs without a designated bus stop. The on-request service will now run in 12 zones across the city, up from four previously.

The transit service says it is deploying extra staff and street teams to high-use areas to help riders navigate the changes.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

