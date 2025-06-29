Changes to key Saskatoon bus routes take effect

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatonians who get around by bus will want to make note of significant changes to the transit system that take effect Sunday.

As of June 29, Saskatoon Transit is implementing route changes it says will simplify the bus network, improve reliability and provide more frequent and direct connections to major destinations such as schools, shopping areas and USask.

“By creating a more connected transit system, buses will arrive more often and on time, providing riders with more reliable travel options,” the transit service says.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Key changes:

Route 8 becomes the only route on 8th Street between City Centre and Centre Mall, operating at a 10-minute frequency during peak hours.

becomes the only route on 8th Street between City Centre and Centre Mall, operating at a 10-minute frequency during peak hours. Route 10 replaces portions of Routes 81 and 82, connecting USask, Taylor Street and Centre Mall more efficiently.

replaces portions of Routes 81 and 82, connecting USask, Taylor Street and Centre Mall more efficiently. Route 17 is modified and consolidates a portion of Route 13 to offer continuous service between Lawson Heights Mall and Stonebridge via USask, with new evening and weekend service for Lawson Heights Mall.

is modified and consolidates a portion of Route 13 to offer continuous service between Lawson Heights Mall and Stonebridge via USask, with new evening and weekend service for Lawson Heights Mall. Local route adjustments Route 16 improves speed and connections to City Centre, USask and Market Mall; service along 7th Street is removed and replaced by service along Main Street. Routes 84, 86, 87 will have faster travel times and better connections to Centre Mall; these routes will not operate west of Centre Mall.

Schedule changes to Routes 18 and 83 to improve reliability.

Saskatoon Transit says the changes will undergird phase one of its upcoming system overhaul, dubbed the Bus Network Redesign.

Story continues below advertisement

The transit service says the overhaul is necessary to keep up with surging ridership numbers. It will be timed to integrate the three planned Link Bus Rapid Transit lines it hopes to have online by spring 2028.

In-depth public consultation on the network redesign is scheduled to begin this fall.