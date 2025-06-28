City sees 18th homicide of 2025 as man, 19, shot dead in Montreal North

See more sharing options

A shooting Friday night in Montreal North has left a 19-year-old man dead.

Gunfire broke out near the intersection of Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and Matte Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

The victim was inside a vehicle when a suspect opened fire on him. Police arrived to find him with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The suspect fled on foot.

The killing marks Montreal’s 18th homicide of 2025.