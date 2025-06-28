Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

City sees 18th homicide of 2025 as man, 19, shot dead in Montreal North

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 28, 2025 4:27 pm
1 min read
An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. View image in full screen
An SPVM police vehicle is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A shooting Friday night in Montreal North has left a 19-year-old man dead.

Gunfire broke out near the intersection of Maurice-Duplessis Boulevard and Matte Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

The victim was inside a vehicle when a suspect opened fire on him. Police arrived to find him with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect fled on foot.

The killing marks Montreal’s 18th homicide of 2025.

Click to play video: '16-year-old Montreal high school student stabbed to death'
16-year-old Montreal high school student stabbed to death
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices