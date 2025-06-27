Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Public hearing ordered of alleged racist posts among Nelson police officers

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted June 27, 2025 9:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Public hearing called in Nelson Police WhatsApp case'
Public hearing called in Nelson Police WhatsApp case
More than three years after concerns were first raised, a public hearing has been called into the conduct of several current and former Nelson police officers. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the case stems from messages shared in a private group chat.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For three years, the Nelson Police Department has been at the centre of an investigation into alleged racist posts in a private WhatsApp chat.

Now, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner has ordered three current and three retired officers from the department to take part in a public hearing.

We first reported the allegations in 2022, when eight officers were initially under investigation, which was conducted by the Vancouver Police Department.

It resulted in two officers being cleared of wrongdoing. Six were found to have committed discreditable conduct.

Click to play video: 'Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation'
Nearly half the officers at the Nelson Police Department are under investigation

In ordering the hearing, complaint commissioner Prahbu Rajan said, “There needs to be clarity for the officers involved in this case, and for policing more generally, about whether group chats between police officers are protected and when they bring discredit to their police department or undermine a respectful workplace culture.”

Story continues below advertisement

Professor Arthur Schafer, founding director for the Centre for Professional and Applied Ethics at the University of Manitoba commented about the case, saying, “It’s important because when police officers have a racist or sexist attitudes, when they’re prejudiced, when they’re bigoted, those attitudes are likely to leak into their conduct as police officers and to prejudice their ability to act professionally.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Nelson police officers facing discipline following report on racist messages'
Nelson police officers facing discipline following report on racist messages

The case faced delays due to a constitutional challenge, with some officers arguing their rights were contravened when their chat logs were obtained.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Schafer said that when the adjudication of the case is finished, it will be an occasion for reflection, “to think about how we recruit new members of the police force, how we train them, what attitudes and values we inculcate as they’re learning how to become police officers.”

Dates for the public hearing are still to be determined. It will be overseen by retired judge Brent Hoy.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices