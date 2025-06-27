Menu

Canada

‘Died as heroes’: Quebec air ambulance company pays homage to victims of helicopter crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 5:06 pm
1 min read
The company that operated an air ambulance that crashed on Quebec’s North Shore on June 20 is honouring the four victims who perished.

Airmedic says three of its crew members died as heroes, along with an American patient.

Four crew members and the patient were aboard the Airmedic helicopter when it went down in a remote area north of Natashquan, about 1,000 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

‘Died as heroes’: Quebec air ambulance company pays homage to victims of helicopter crash - image View image in full screen
Sébastien Groulx, Airmedic/Facebook

The company described the patient as a quiet woman, entirely devoted to her family.

One crew member survived, the body of another person was found on Monday, and the other three victims’ bodies were recovered by provincial police on Wednesday.

‘Died as heroes’: Quebec air ambulance company pays homage to victims of helicopter crash - image View image in full screen
Sébastien De Lutio, Airmedic/Facebook
The Quebec coroner’s office says the victims are Sébastien De Lutio, 50, from Lac-Beauport; Olivier Blouin, 25, from Pont-Rouge; Sébastien Groulx, 50, from Longueuil; and patient Claire Tripp, 78, from the U.S. state of Maine.

On its website, Airmedic says its employees were faithful to their mission until the very last moment, and saluted their dedication, courage, and humanity.

‘Died as heroes’: Quebec air ambulance company pays homage to victims of helicopter crash - image View image in full screen
Olivier Blouin, Airmedic/Facebook
© 2025 The Canadian Press

