Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prayer rooms causing tensions in Quebec colleges, new government report says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2025 1:47 pm
1 min read
Quebec Minister for Higher Education Pascale Déry responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec Minister for Higher Education Pascale Déry responds to the Opposition during question period, Thursday, May 9, 2024, at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new report from the Quebec government says prayer rooms are fuelling a climate of radicalization and mistrust in the province’s junior colleges.

The report questions the relevance of prayer rooms in public colleges and says they make it harder for students to get along.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The document is the result of an investigation of two English-language junior colleges in Montreal, launched last November following complaints that the conflict in the Middle East had created an unsafe climate on campus.

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry says the report highlights a series of failings and says the government could take further action.

Trending Now

The report finds that some student groups are causing tensions between students, and that the colleges lack the power to intervene.

It also recommends that the government adopt a new law to regulate academic freedom in the college system.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices