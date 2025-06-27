Alcohol officially allowed on Ontario pedal pubs starting July 2025

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has finally allowed alcohol to be served and consumed on pedal pubs starting in July in a bid to boost tourism.

As of July 1, pedal pubs — where several people sit on a large open-air bicycle with seats surrounding a central bar — will be allowed to have alcohol on board.

Boozeless pedal pubs currently operating in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor and are used to transport 12 or more people to restaurants and bars would have this alcohol change applied, the government said.

Previously, alcohol was not allowed to be sold, served or consumed on pedal pubs when Ontario launched a 10-year pilot program for it in 2022.

“Pedal pubs offer a fun and memorable way to explore Ontario’s communities, and we’re making sure that experience is responsible,” said Attorney General Doug Downey.

“Beginning this summer, Ontario is supporting a unique opportunity that will not only stimulate tourism and bring communities together, but also protect local jobs, our economy and small businesses across the province,” Downey said.

The Ontario government said pedal pubs are allowed to operate in a community only once the local municipality passes a bylaw to permit operations.

Municipalities may also set special local rules for operating the pedal pubs on their roadways, such as designated routes and hours of operation so that it does not cause disruption or contribute to traffic issues, the government said.

In addition, the government said a liquor licence must be obtained from the AGCO (the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) to sell and serve alcohol on pedal pubs. This process will open in July.

“This initiative builds on Ontario’s work to modernize the alcohol marketplace responsibly and safely,” the government said.

“In the face of tariffs and economic uncertainty, the government is continuing to pursue opportunities to help grow Ontario’s $32 billion provincial tourism industry, which supports 325,000 jobs across the province.”