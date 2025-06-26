Gausman excellent, Guerrero hurt in Jays win

See more sharing options

CLEVELAND – Toronto starter Kevin Gausman pitched eight superb innings Thursday in the Blue Jays 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians that saw slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game after being hit by a pitch.

Gausman, who has struggled with consistency in recent starts, was at his best Tuesday. He surrendered just two hits and one walk while striking out six to improve his record to 6-6.

But the win was overshadowed by an injury scare when Guerrero left the game in the third inning after he was drilled by a 96-mile-per-hour fastball from Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee.

X-rays on the injured arm came back negative, and the team said Guerrero sustained a forearm contusion.

The Blue Jays opened the scoring with a three-run third inning powered by a Nathan Lukes two-run single that scored Myles Straw. They added three more in the ninth on a single from Alejandro Kirk scored Addison Barger and Ernie Clement, then Jonatan Clase crossed the plate on a throwing error.

The Blue Jays took two of three from Cleveland and improved to 43-37. The start a three-game series with Boston on Friday at Fenway Park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.