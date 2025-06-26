Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

UNB launches virtual reality training to boost hands-on nursing education

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 5:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'UNB unveils virtual reality training to prepare future nurses'
UNB unveils virtual reality training to prepare future nurses
WATCH: Fourteen virtual reality stations will launch this fall in Fredericton and Moncton, including medication and simulation suites.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The University of New Brunswick is rolling out virtual reality (VR) for nursing students, with $500,000 in provincial funding to support the program over three years.

Fourteen VR stations offering immersive environments, such as a simulation suite and a medication administration suite, will be installed in Fredericton and Moncton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This is the next best thing to real life,” said Health Minister John Dornan. “Simulation exposes students to what they might see in the field, maybe not very often, but they will see it someday.”

Lorna Butler, UNB’s nursing dean, says the current lecture model is outdated. “Me standing here at a podium lecturing is no more. It’s a model of the past,” said Butler.

Trending Now

The New Brunswick Nurses Union is also backing the move. “Learning and understanding about this virtual setup will be very beneficial to our students’ learning,” said the union’s president, Paula Doucet.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video at the top of this story, Anna Mandin takes a closer look at the new training.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices