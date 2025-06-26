UNB launches virtual reality training to boost hands-on nursing education

Send this page to someone via email

The University of New Brunswick is rolling out virtual reality (VR) for nursing students, with $500,000 in provincial funding to support the program over three years.

Fourteen VR stations offering immersive environments, such as a simulation suite and a medication administration suite, will be installed in Fredericton and Moncton.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is the next best thing to real life,” said Health Minister John Dornan. “Simulation exposes students to what they might see in the field, maybe not very often, but they will see it someday.”

Lorna Butler, UNB’s nursing dean, says the current lecture model is outdated. “Me standing here at a podium lecturing is no more. It’s a model of the past,” said Butler.

The New Brunswick Nurses Union is also backing the move. “Learning and understanding about this virtual setup will be very beneficial to our students’ learning,” said the union’s president, Paula Doucet.

Story continues below advertisement

In the video at the top of this story, Anna Mandin takes a closer look at the new training.