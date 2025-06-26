Manitoba hoteliers arrested for labour trafficking in months-long RCMP probe

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of hotel owners in the Rural Municipality of Portage la Prairie are facing charges related to labour trafficking after a five-month-long investigation, Manitoba RCMP say.

Police said they were initially called to a hotel in February about a disturbance. While they were there, they learned about potential labour trafficking and were contacted by two victims. Two other victims who worked at the hotel were identified during the investigation.

The victims, police said, were all recruited from another country and promised they’d receive fair wages, affordable living and the ability to work legally in Manitoba.

According to the investigation, however, they were forced to work 15-hour days for pay below minimum wage. Police allege the victims were intimidated and threatened with deportation, and one victim’s identification papers were being held by suspects.

Despite promises by the accused, agreements which would have led to legal employment for one of the four victims was not followed through on.

“Our goal from the outset was to help these victims of labour trafficking,” RCMP Sgt. Cathy Farrell said Thursday.

“They all came to Canada in good faith, believing they were going to work legally and be protected. Instead, they were threatened and forced to work for very little pay.

“We remain committed to helping these victims and all others within the province who are being trafficked.”

Jai Inder Sandhu, 62, was charged with four counts of trafficking in persons, two counts of uttering threats, as well as charges of trafficking, trafficking for material benefit, and withholding/destroying documents.

The second suspect, 48-year-old Satbir Sandhu, faces similar charges. Police said both suspects are owners of the hotel.