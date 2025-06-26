Menu

Politics

MHCare Medical calls for release of audit related to Alberta health contract allegations

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. View image in full screen
Alberta's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
An Alberta company swept up in allegations of government corruption says it’s being further harmed by the suppression of a report it believes will exonerate them.

Medical supply company MHCare Medical is calling on the province’s front-line health provider to release an audit into health contracts commissioned by its former chief executive officer.

MHCare believes the audit from former Alberta Health Services head Athana Mentzelopoulos may provide concrete proof allegations against its CEO are baseless.

Mentzelopoulos is suing Premier Danielle Smith’s government for wrongful dismissal, claiming she was fired for looking into questionable, overpriced contracts.

MHCare is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but contracts it had with AHS were part of the examination by a law firm that is referenced in court documents.

The province has denied any wrongdoing, arguing in court documents that Mentzelopoulos was fired for poor job performance and for dragging her feet on health-care reforms.

The contracts are the focus of three investigations, and MHCare says the repeated delays are unfair as the allegations tarnish their reputation and leave CEO Sam Mraiche with no chance to clear his name.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

