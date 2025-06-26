MHCare Medical calls for release of audit related to Alberta health contract allegations

Send this page to someone via email

An Alberta company swept up in allegations of government corruption says it’s being further harmed by the suppression of a report it believes will exonerate them.

Medical supply company MHCare Medical is calling on the province’s front-line health provider to release an audit into health contracts commissioned by its former chief executive officer.

MHCare believes the audit from former Alberta Health Services head Athana Mentzelopoulos may provide concrete proof allegations against its CEO are baseless.

Mentzelopoulos is suing Premier Danielle Smith’s government for wrongful dismissal, claiming she was fired for looking into questionable, overpriced contracts.

1:51 Alberta’s auditor general says he needs extra funding for AHS probe

MHCare is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but contracts it had with AHS were part of the examination by a law firm that is referenced in court documents.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has denied any wrongdoing, arguing in court documents that Mentzelopoulos was fired for poor job performance and for dragging her feet on health-care reforms.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The contracts are the focus of three investigations, and MHCare says the repeated delays are unfair as the allegations tarnish their reputation and leave CEO Sam Mraiche with no chance to clear his name.