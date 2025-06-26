Back-to-back, unrelated homicides at northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve made arrests in a pair of unrelated homicides on consecutive days at Mosakahiken Cree Nation.

Officers from the Moose Lake detachment were called to a home on Portage Road in the northern Manitoba community Tuesday night and found a 40-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the local nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Just after midnight, officers were called to the community again, this time with the report of an assault with a weapon at a Traders Road home.

RCMP arrived to find community members taking a 19-year-old victim to the nursing station, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested at a nearby home and charged with second-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services.