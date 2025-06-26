Menu

Headline link
Crime

Back-to-back, unrelated homicides at northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 2:00 pm
1 min read
Manitoba sets grim record with highest-ever homicide count, RCMP say
RELATED: Manitoba RCMP say 2024 has been the bloodiest year on record, with the province setting a grim record of 56 homicides to date. Teagan Rasche reports. – Dec 12, 2024
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve made arrests in a pair of unrelated homicides on consecutive days at Mosakahiken Cree Nation.

Officers from the Moose Lake detachment were called to a home on Portage Road in the northern Manitoba community Tuesday night and found a 40-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the local nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

Just after midnight, officers were called to the community again, this time with the report of an assault with a weapon at a Traders Road home.

RCMP arrived to find community members taking a 19-year-old victim to the nursing station, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested at a nearby home and charged with second-degree murder.

Police continue to investigate with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services.

Investigation continues into cottage country double homicide, Manitoba RCMP say
