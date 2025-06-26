Back-to-back, unrelated homicides at northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve made arrests in a pair of unrelated homicides on consecutive days at Mosakahiken Cree Nation.
Officers from the Moose Lake detachment were called to a home on Portage Road in the northern Manitoba community Tuesday night and found a 40-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the local nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene. He has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.
Just after midnight, officers were called to the community again, this time with the report of an assault with a weapon at a Traders Road home.
RCMP arrived to find community members taking a 19-year-old victim to the nursing station, where he was later pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested at a nearby home and charged with second-degree murder.
Police continue to investigate with the help of the RCMP’s major crime services and forensic identification services.
