Calgary teen charged in connection with high school lockdown

Calgary police said a 17-year-old boy has been charged after a northwest high school was forced to go into a lockdown earlier this month.
Officers were called to James Fowler High School, located at 4004 4th St. N.W. at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, after a 15-year-old girl called 911 to say a boy had entered the school with a firearm.
Investigators said the girl and the boy, who were both students at the school, are believed to have had a brief verbal altercation off school property before the call.
Officers quickly identified the suspect and determined he was no longer in the school and was not a threat to anyone still inside the building.
However, the school was kept in lockdown for about two hours while officers went through and did a safety assessment on each of the rooms.
Following further investigation, the teen boy was taken into custody on June 22.
He has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief and carrying a concealed weapon.
The teen, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
