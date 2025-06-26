Calgary teen charged in connection with high school lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said a 17-year-old boy has been charged after a northwest high school was forced to go into a lockdown earlier this month.

Officers were called to James Fowler High School, located at 4004 4th St. N.W. at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 3, after a 15-year-old girl called 911 to say a boy had entered the school with a firearm.

View image in full screen James Fowler High School was put on lockdown for about two hours while Calgary police went through each room of the school to make sure it was safe for students and staff to return. Global News

Investigators said the girl and the boy, who were both students at the school, are believed to have had a brief verbal altercation off school property before the call.

Officers quickly identified the suspect and determined he was no longer in the school and was not a threat to anyone still inside the building.

However, the school was kept in lockdown for about two hours while officers went through and did a safety assessment on each of the rooms.

View image in full screen There was a large contingent of Calgary police officers outside James Fowler High School on June 3 after a teenage girl called 911 to report a male student had brought a firearm into the building. Global News

Following further investigation, the teen boy was taken into custody on June 22.

He has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, mischief and carrying a concealed weapon.

The teen, who cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.