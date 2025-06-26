Jets to kick off pre-season Sept. 21 at home vs. Minnesota Wild

Send this page to someone via email

The NHL season just ended, but the Winnipeg Jets are already gearing up for 2025-26.

The club announced its pre-season schedule Thursday, which kicks off with the Minnesota Wild in town Sept. 21 at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets next take on the Stanley Cup finalist Edmonton Oilers two days later, followed by their first pre-season road game — also against Edmonton — scheduled for Sept. 26 at Rogers Place.

Winnipeg’s full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Sept. 21 vs Minnesota Wild @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 23 vs. Edmonton Oilers @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers @ Rogers Place

Sept. 27 vs. Calgary Flames @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 30 vs. Minnesota Wild @ Xcel Energy Centre

Oct. 3 vs. Calgary Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledome