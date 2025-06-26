Menu

Sports

Jets to kick off pre-season Sept. 21 at home vs. Minnesota Wild

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 11:38 am
1 min read
The NHL season just ended, but the Winnipeg Jets are already gearing up for 2025-26.

The club announced its pre-season schedule Thursday, which kicks off with the Minnesota Wild in town Sept. 21 at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets next take on the Stanley Cup finalist Edmonton Oilers two days later, followed by their first pre-season road game — also against Edmonton — scheduled for Sept. 26 at Rogers Place.

Winnipeg’s full pre-season schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 21 vs Minnesota Wild @ Canada Life Centre
  • Sept. 23 vs. Edmonton Oilers @ Canada Life Centre
  • Sept. 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers @ Rogers Place
  • Sept. 27 vs. Calgary Flames @ Canada Life Centre
  • Sept. 30 vs. Minnesota Wild @ Xcel Energy Centre
  • Oct. 3 vs. Calgary Flames @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Looking to the offseason'
John Shannon on the Jets: Looking to the offseason
