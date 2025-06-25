NS Power expands offer of free credit monitoring for customers after cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Power says it is offering five years of free credit monitoring to all past and current customers in response to a recent cyberattack.

The private utility had initially offered two free years of monitoring, following a March cybersecurity breach that gave thieves access to personal data belonging to 280,000 ratepayers — about half its customers.

1:55 How to protect private info in light of Nova Scotia Power data breach

Nova Scotia Power has said the attackers had asked for a ransom in exchange for them not selling the stolen data.

Story continues below advertisement

The utility has said it refused to pay the ransom.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Nova Scotia Power says it is working to determine the full scope of the data theft but has confirmed about 140,000 social insurance numbers were taken along with driver’s licence numbers, names, addresses and emails.

The utility says it no longer asks customers for social insurance numbers to authenticate their identities, and has deleted the numbers from records.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2025.