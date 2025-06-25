Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Hamilton arena to be called TD Coliseum after deal signed for naming rights

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.
A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.
TD Bank Group has signed a multi-year deal for the naming rights for Oak View Group’s arena project in Hamilton, Ont., that is expected to open later this year.

The 18,000-seat sports and entertainment venue will be called TD Coliseum.

Oak View Group is renovating what was called FirstOntario Centre.

The $280-million project includes a new facade, premium seating, improved acoustics and sightlines, and upgraded concourses.

Additional improvements include new artist lounges, upgraded production facilities, and electrical and lighting upgrades.

Oak View Group owns sports and entertainment venues around the world.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

