Hamilton arena to be called TD Coliseum after deal signed for naming rights

TD Bank Group has signed a multi-year deal for the naming rights for Oak View Group’s arena project in Hamilton, Ont., that is expected to open later this year.

The 18,000-seat sports and entertainment venue will be called TD Coliseum.

Oak View Group is renovating what was called FirstOntario Centre.

The $280-million project includes a new facade, premium seating, improved acoustics and sightlines, and upgraded concourses.

Additional improvements include new artist lounges, upgraded production facilities, and electrical and lighting upgrades.

Oak View Group owns sports and entertainment venues around the world.