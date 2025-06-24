Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Politics

Alberta’s auditor general granted extra $1M for health procurement corruption probe

By Lisa Johnson The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2025 12:37 pm
Recovery beds at the Alberta Surgical Group facility in south Edmonton. View image in full screen
Recovery beds at the Alberta Surgical Group facility in south Edmonton. Global News
Alberta’s auditor general has been granted his request for nearly $1 million in extra funding to dig deeper into allegations of corruption in private health care contracts.

Auditor general Doug Wylie says the scope and complexity of the probe means his office needs to hire additional help and cover legal costs.

Members from both the United Conservative Party government and Opposition NDP who sit on the legislature committee that approved the request say Wylie is doing important work.

His investigation began earlier this year as a result of allegations made by the former head of Alberta Health Services, the provincial health authority.

Athana Mentzelopoulos is suing the government for wrongful dismissal, claiming she faced political interference on the job and was fired for looking into overpriced contracts.

The allegations have yet to be tested in court and the province has denied any wrongdoing, claiming instead that Mentzelopoulos was fired for poor job performance.

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

