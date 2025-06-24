New Ontario Place renderings show above-ground, waterfront parking garage

Send this page to someone via email

The Ford government has released what it says are finalized renderings for the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment, including a large, above-ground parking structure on the edge of Lake Ontario.

A map released alongside the renderings confirms a parking garage will be built just to the east of the complex’s main entrance, while a private spa being built by the Austrian company Therme will occupy most of the west island.

The renderings show the spa development, which has sparked controversy for the government ever since it was announced, will dominate the west island. That project is being led by the Austrian company Therme.

A curvy glass structure dotted with trees will host the indoor, water attraction, connecting to the mainland and entrance on Lake Shore Drive through a large bridge.

The government had briefly considered moving the parking structure northwards to Exhibition Place to avoid blocking waterfront views. It is, however, bound by strict contractual obligations to Therme, which means it cannot move the parking more than 650 metres away from the site.

A Live Nation performance venue will take up the central island, with a marina built behind it. Parkland will be scattered across the development, with the creation of new beaches and areas to walk.

More to come.