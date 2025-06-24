Menu

Politics

New Ontario Place renderings show above-ground, waterfront parking garage

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted June 24, 2025 12:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario Place Spa development to proceed as Ford dismisses any claims of wrongdoing'
Ontario Place Spa development to proceed as Ford dismisses any claims of wrongdoing
RELATED: Ontario Place Spa development to proceed as Ford dismisses any claims of wrongdoing – Apr 17, 2025
The Ford government has released what it says are finalized renderings for the controversial Ontario Place redevelopment, including a large, above-ground parking structure on the edge of Lake Ontario.

A map released alongside the renderings confirms a parking garage will be built just to the east of the complex’s main entrance, while a private spa being built by the Austrian company Therme will occupy most of the west island.

The renderings show the spa development, which has sparked controversy for the government ever since it was announced, will dominate the west island. That project is being led by the Austrian company Therme.

The final layout for the Ford government’s Ontario Place plan. View image in full screen
The final layout for the Ford government’s Ontario Place plan. Government of Ontario
A rendering of the planned parking garage for Ontario Place. View image in full screen
A rendering of the planned parking garage for Ontario Place. Government of Ontario

A curvy glass structure dotted with trees will host the indoor, water attraction, connecting to the mainland and entrance on Lake Shore Drive through a large bridge.

The government had briefly considered moving the parking structure northwards to Exhibition Place to avoid blocking waterfront views. It is, however, bound by strict contractual obligations to Therme, which means it cannot move the parking more than 650 metres away from the site.

A Live Nation performance venue will take up the central island, with a marina built behind it. Parkland will be scattered across the development, with the creation of new beaches and areas to walk.

More to come.

The new Ontario Place Live Nation venue. View image in full screen
The new Ontario Place Live Nation venue. Government of Ontario
