Ontario beach town makes Spotify playlist to capture ‘iconic’ summer vibe

There is nothing that screams “summer” to those in the Greater Toronto Area more than a trip to Wasaga Beach.

More than two million people visit the Georgian Bay community yearly as it lays claim to having the world’s longest freshwater beach and a drag strip that Ontarians love to cruise.

In an effort to make the hot season even cooler, the town has created The Official Songs of Summer playlist on Spotify to add a soundtrack to chill to as you swill a cold bevvie around the pool, beach or campfire.

“For over 100 years the Town of Wasaga Beach has been Ontario’s iconic and most visited summer playground. This year, we’re celebrating the first day of summer by kicking off a new tradition – launching The Official Soundtrack of Summer,” Mayor Brian Smith stated.

The list includes some solid Cancon, such as Neil Young, Bryan Adams and The Tragically Hip, as well as the 1990s summer classic Steal My Sunshine by Len.

The town is not stuck on its list. It is hoping that people suggest additions on its social media accounts to help it blossom.