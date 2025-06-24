‘Always stay curious’: Notable Winnipeggers offer advice to high school grads

Send this page to someone via email

From politicians to pro athletes, Winnipeg’s best-known names have taken very different career paths, but they have one thing in common: they’ve all been in the shoes of today’s high school grads.

Global News asked some notable Winnipeggers for advice they’d like to pass on to the class of 2025.

Premier Wab Kinew, who has a son graduating from high school this year, said the key to success as an adult is learning resilience.

“Learn how to bounce back,” Kinew said.

“We all experience setbacks and have to overcome barriers, but how you bounce back is going to determine your success.

“Before I won the election to become premier, I lost an election — and I had to bounce back in order to experience victory.”

On the municipal side, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham encouraged grads to surround themselves with good people, and to give back.

“Make your life about serving other people,” the mayor said.

“Finding ways to make contributions to build up your community and make it stronger will be very, very rewarding to you.”

While many of those giving advice encouraged grads to follow in their footsteps, one homegrown CFL star said he hopes they try to master something he didn’t at their age.

“Time management is everything,” Winnipeg Blue Bombers slotback Nic Demski said. “I found out the hard way.

“Don’t be Nic — find out in better ways and use time management as a positive thing, because it can definitely take you places.”

Recently retired soccer star Desiree Scott — whose career took her around the world representing Canada at the Olympics, Women’s World Cup, and beyond — encouraged grads to jump on opportunities when they arise.

“Be kind to yourself, be patient with yourself … and always stay curious,” Scott said.

“Don’t shy away from new opportunities, because you don’t know where they can take you.”