Nigerian man handed 76-year sentence in sextortion of B.C. boy

Send this page to someone via email

Nigeria’s financial crimes agency says a man who tried to blackmail a Surrey, B.C., teenager by posting his intimate images online has been sentenced to prison terms totalling 76 years.

RCMP have said that the boy’s sudden death in 2023 came after he fell victim to “financial sextortion.”

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says in social media posts that Olukeye Adedayo faced 18 charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography, attempted extortion by threats and money laundering.

It says Adedayo set up an Instagram account using the boy’s name to distribute the images, which the RCMP said the 14-year-old thought he sent to a teenage girl in an online interaction that was over within minutes.

3:13 Charges in deadly financial sextortion case of 14-year-old Surrey boy

The Nigerian agency says Adedayo pleaded not guilty to all counts but a judge convicted him of all charges and sentenced him last Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the agency said the 18 sentences are to run concurrently, suggesting the longest sentence he’ll serve is seven years for each of four counts of obtaining property under false pretences.

The commission says the prosecution witnesses included a sergeant with the RCMP Serious Crime Unit.