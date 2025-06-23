Mounties seek suspect accused of attacking Manitoba firefighter on the job

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of attacking a firefighter who was on the job battling a blaze at a home in Cormorant, Man.

Police were called to the scene of the fire, on Hunter Drive, just before 10 p.m. Friday and received additional reports en route that a firefighter had been assaulted.

Officers learned that other firefighters stopped the fight before the suspect, 29, fled the scene.

RCMP are now looking for Scott Wishart, who is wanted for assault and uttering threats.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.