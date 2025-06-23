Menu

Canada

Weekend storm topples trees, traps campers at northern Ontario parks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 1:45 pm
1 min read
A couple from Sudbury, Ont., say they’re still reeling after surviving a severe weekend storm in northern Ontario that toppled trees and trapped campers in two provincial parks.

David Pitawanakwat says he and his wife Shana were at their trailer in Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park on Saturday when a sudden storm hit the area.

He says they had to dodge trees falling around them as the heavy downpour and wind made it difficult to see.

Pitawanakwat says after the peak of the storm passed, he helped check on nearby campers, some of whom were seriously hurt.

Shana Calixte-Pitawanakwat says they were evacuated by emergency crews around 4 a.m. the next day, and were among several dozen others taken to a respite centre in Mattawa, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday that about 290 people were evacuated from Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park and Kiosk Provincial Park after the storm, and multiple people were injured.

Police say Highway 17 near Mattawa was closed Sunday due to storm damage, but has since partially reopened.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

