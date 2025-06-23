Weekend storm topples trees, traps campers at northern Ontario parks

Send this page to someone via email

A couple from Sudbury, Ont., say they’re still reeling after surviving a severe weekend storm in northern Ontario that toppled trees and trapped campers in two provincial parks.

David Pitawanakwat says he and his wife Shana were at their trailer in Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park on Saturday when a sudden storm hit the area.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says they had to dodge trees falling around them as the heavy downpour and wind made it difficult to see.

Pitawanakwat says after the peak of the storm passed, he helped check on nearby campers, some of whom were seriously hurt.

Shana Calixte-Pitawanakwat says they were evacuated by emergency crews around 4 a.m. the next day, and were among several dozen others taken to a respite centre in Mattawa, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday that about 290 people were evacuated from Samuel de Champlain Provincial Park and Kiosk Provincial Park after the storm, and multiple people were injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Highway 17 near Mattawa was closed Sunday due to storm damage, but has since partially reopened.