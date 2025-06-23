Menu

Heat warning still in effect as Ontario and Quebec battle scorching temperatures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2025 6:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Summer heat wave set to hit Ontario may bring temperatures not seen in years'
Summer heat wave set to hit Ontario may bring temperatures not seen in years
Southern Ontario is set to get hit with a strong heat wave. Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell explains.
Much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the area on Saturday, saying hot and humid conditions will likely continue until Wednesday.

In Toronto, the agency says the city saw a daytime high of 35 C on Sunday, with the humidex making it feel like 46 degrees at times.

The dangerously high temperatures are expected to affect communities from southwestern Ontario and north to Sudbury and Timmins.

In Quebec, the hottest temperatures are expected to be felt from Montreal to Shawinigan and north to Abitibi.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and be on alert for early signs of heat exhaustion.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

