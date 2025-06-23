Heat warning still in effect as Ontario and Quebec battle scorching temperatures

See more sharing options

Much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the area on Saturday, saying hot and humid conditions will likely continue until Wednesday.

In Toronto, the agency says the city saw a daytime high of 35 C on Sunday, with the humidex making it feel like 46 degrees at times.

The dangerously high temperatures are expected to affect communities from southwestern Ontario and north to Sudbury and Timmins.

In Quebec, the hottest temperatures are expected to be felt from Montreal to Shawinigan and north to Abitibi.

People are encouraged to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and be on alert for early signs of heat exhaustion.