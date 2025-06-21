Nearly 200 homes on alert for Yukon wildfires as early season heat event hits

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 200 homes in Yukon are on alert for possible evacuation due to nearby wildfires as temperatures soar into the high 20s across the territory this week.

Yukon’s Emergency Coordination Centre says about 100 households are under evacuation alert in West Dawson due to danger from the Quebec Creek wildfire.

The centre also says the same fire has forced the alert to be activated for 102 campsites in the area as well, on top of the 100 households.

Two other evacuation alerts are also active in the territory, with 80 households affected in the Henderson Corner-Dempster Cutoff area while another seven households are asked to prepare for possible evacuation at Silver Trail.

The Emergency Coordination Centre says West Dawson presents another challenge if evacuation is needed: The community has one major road leading north out of the community, with the path south requiring a ferry or other watercraft across the Yukon River.

Environment Canada says a ridge of high pressure is bringing unseasonably high temperatures to the region, with Dawson seeing forecasted highs of 28 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.

Parts of the region is also under a severe thunderstorm watch.

Environment Canada says the early-season heat event is expected to gradually fade by early next week, but residents should be cautious of heat exhaustion and be mindful of the health of older adults and other people at risk with the high temperatures.