Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

The CRA needs to give Canadians ‘relevant, clear’ information: watchdog

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 4:24 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'What to do at tax time if you owe the CRA'
What to do at tax time if you owe the CRA
WATCH: We’re down to the final few days before you have to submit your tax return. Freida Richer, a licensed insolvency trustee at Grant Thornton Limited, joined Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about the dos and don'ts of filing income taxes when you owe the CRA – Apr 28, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canada Revenue Agency needs to do a better job at making sure the information it gives Canadian tax filers is “relevant, clear, concise and easy to find,” a new watchdog report says.

That comes after Canadian taxpayers filing with the agency have reported various issues over the most recent tax season, and after years of ongoing reports probing service times and ways to improve how the tax agency interacts with Canadians.

The fifth and final annual report by Canada’s Taxpayers’ Ombudsperson François Boileau was tabled Friday in the House of Commons, and focused on the period between April 1 of last year, to March 31 of 2025.

Boileau’s five-year mandate is scheduled to conclude in 2025.

The ombudsperson made a total of 16 recommendations over the course of the last fiscal year in two previous reports, of which the CRA has accepted 13.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'With tax deadline approaching, how to ensure you get the most from your return'
With tax deadline approaching, how to ensure you get the most from your return

Of the recommendations, the ombudsperson says the CRA should “perform a comprehensive review of its content on Canada.ca,” adding that the architecture and content it provides on the website for visitors contained “redundant information.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It also needs to provide information that is more “relevant, clear, concise and easy to find,” the report said.

Trending Now

Some of the most common issues reported by taxpayers as a “trend” by the ombudsperson included the CRA’s call centres.

The report details how many taxpayers were unable to reach an agent at the CRA for help due to long wait times or disconnections. In cases when they could get through, some taxpayers reported being provided with information that was “incomplete, inaccurate, or unclear.”

The CRA has been cutting staff throughout the past year as it looks to lower its operating costs, with the agency adding in the most recent round of cuts that “it is likely that some internal services will be impacted, with some services being eliminated entirely.”

Story continues below advertisement

Another common complaint the Ombudsperson highlighted in the report focused on how the CRA, when collecting taxes, needs to better take into account the potential “financial hardships” that may result for Canadians with certain “personal circumstances,” the report said.

In closing his presentation in the House of Commons, Boileau said he was “aware” of the CRA’s cost-cutting measures, which involve shedding some jobs, and that the Office of the Ombudsperson would continue to monitor the situation closely.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices