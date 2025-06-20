Celebrate Canada Day 2025 at Global BC sponsored events

Celebrate Canada Day with a number of events happening in the Lower Mainland!
- Canada Together at Canada Place
- Canada Day Drumming Together at Canada Place
- Surrey Canada Day
- Salmon Day Festival in Richmond
- Abbotsford Canada Day
Canada Day at Canada Place
Global BC is a proud partner of this year’s Canada Together celebration on July 1, featuring a full day of festivities, multiple activity zones, food trucks, a diverse lineup of performances, including headliner Dear Rouge and more!
For more information, check out www.canadaplace.ca/canadatogether.
Surrey Canada Day
Get ready for an unforgettable day of Canadian pride, packed with live music, cultural showcases, and family fun. Headlining this year’s massive celebration are none other than The Reklaws, Goldie Boutilier, and Garret T. Willie—lighting up the main stage with Canadian talent you won’t want to miss!
Global BC is a proud sponsor of the event.
Salmon Day Festival in Richmond
Get ready for a full day of fun starting with a show-stopping parade, the captivating Japanese cultural show, and interactive games and activities for the little ones. You also can’t miss out on iconic eats like the salmon bake and chow mein, as well as a variety of food trucks serving up global-inspired dishes. Sing and dance along to live music from 10+ local musicians, including an energetic headliner performance from the Ten Souljers.
Admission is free. For more information, visit: https://stevestonsalmonfest.ca/
Global BC is a proud sponsor of the Steveston Salmon Festival.
Abbotsford Canada Day
The day kicks off with the “Lights, Camera, Canada Day!” Parade along South Fraser Way, then continues at Exhibition Park with a fun-filled Family Festival featuring interactive zones, local showcases, food trucks, a handmade marketplace, and live entertainment. The festivities wrap up with a dazzling fireworks finale (weather permitting) presented by Fraser Valley Auto Mall!
Global BC is a proud sponsor.
Location: Abbotsford Exhibition Park
