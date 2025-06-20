Celebrate Canada Day 2025 at Global BC sponsored events

Send this page to someone via email

Celebrate Canada Day with a number of events happening in the Lower Mainland!

Canada Together at Canada Place Canada Day Drumming Together at Canada Place

Surrey Canada Day

Salmon Day Festival in Richmond

Abbotsford Canada Day

Canada Day at Canada Place

Join the festivities on Canada Day at Canada Place!

Global BC is a proud partner of this year’s Canada Together celebration on July 1, featuring a full day of festivities, multiple activity zones, food trucks, a diverse lineup of performances, including headliner Dear Rouge and more!

For more information, check out www.canadaplace.ca/canadatogether.

Surrey Canada Day is BACK and bigger than ever on July 1 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.!

Get ready for an unforgettable day of Canadian pride, packed with live music, cultural showcases, and family fun. Headlining this year’s massive celebration are none other than The Reklaws, Goldie Boutilier, and Garret T. Willie—lighting up the main stage with Canadian talent you won’t want to miss!

Global BC is a proud sponsor of the event.

Salmon Day Festival in Richmond

Come out this July 1 for the Steveston Salmon Festival!

Get ready for a full day of fun starting with a show-stopping parade, the captivating Japanese cultural show, and interactive games and activities for the little ones. You also can’t miss out on iconic eats like the salmon bake and chow mein, as well as a variety of food trucks serving up global-inspired dishes. Sing and dance along to live music from 10+ local musicians, including an energetic headliner performance from the Ten Souljers.

Admission is free. For more information, visit: https://stevestonsalmonfest.ca/

Global BC is a proud sponsor of the Steveston Salmon Festival.

Abbotsford Canada Day

Celebrate Canada Day in Abbotsford on Tuesday, July 1, 2025!

The day kicks off with the “Lights, Camera, Canada Day!” Parade along South Fraser Way, then continues at Exhibition Park with a fun-filled Family Festival featuring interactive zones, local showcases, food trucks, a handmade marketplace, and live entertainment. The festivities wrap up with a dazzling fireworks finale (weather permitting) presented by Fraser Valley Auto Mall!

Global BC is a proud sponsor.

Location: Abbotsford Exhibition Park

https://goabbotsford.ca/canadaday/