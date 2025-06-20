Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

WestJet says cyberattack remains unresolved 1 week in, but operations not impacted

By Christopher Reynolds The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 12:44 pm
1 min read
The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto on June 29, 2024. View image in full screen
The WestJet check-in area at Pearson International Airport is photographed in Toronto on June 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov”
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WestJet says a cyberattack that began last week remains unresolved, as questions linger about the nature and fallout of the breach.

The country’s second-largest airline says it is working to assess whether sensitive data or customers’ personal information was compromised after hackers accessed its internal systems.

An online advisory says the attack, which was detected late last week, has not affected operations but that some customers may run into “intermittent interruptions or errors” on WestJet’s website and app.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Spokesman Josh Yeats says investigations in collaboration with law enforcement are ongoing, but the company has not specified the type of the incident, such as a malware or ransomware attack.

The breach at the Alberta-based airline arrived just ahead of foreign leaders, who gathered last weekend for the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., though no direct link to the event has been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

Airlines and airports have become increasingly popular prey for hackers, as their troves of personal and financial data and global reach make for tempting targets.

Click to play video: 'Lower airline costs will foster national unity, WestJet CEO says'
Lower airline costs will foster national unity, WestJet CEO says
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices