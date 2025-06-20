Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in northwest Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 1:01 pm
1 min read
Traffic Tips: Keeping motorcycle drivers safe
Calgary police are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck hauling a utility trailer killed a 35-year-old man on Thursday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail and Sarcee Trail northwest.

Calgary police said a 35-year-old man was killed on Thursday in a collision with a pickup truck towing a utility trailer on Stoney Trail near Sarcee Trail northwest. View image in full screen
Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck towing a utility trailer on Stoney Trail northwest shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday. Global News

Investigators believe a white 2023 GMC Sierra pickup, with a utility trailer attached, was travelling eastbound on Stoney in the middle lane.

As it approached some slowing traffic, the driver braked and changed lanes to the left, striking a red 2019 Ducati 959 Panigale motorcycle that was travelling in the far left lane of Stoney Trail.

The motorcycle and rider were knocked down and came to rest near the guardrails in the centre median.

The rider was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The driver of the pickup, who was not injured, remained at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam video from the area at the time to contact them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

