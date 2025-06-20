Ontario teacher charged with assault, forcible confinement after 4 students kept in room

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a teacher is facing charges after four students were allegedly “forcibly confined” in a room at a Mississauga, Ont. school.

Police said an investigation was launched in May and the incident is alleged to have occurred during the current school year. The reported incident occurred at a public school in the area of Atwater Avenue and Cawthra Road.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Investigators allege the teacher “physically moved” four students into a room and forcibly confined them, preventing them from leaving.”

A 36-year-old man is facing four counts of assault and four counts of forcible confinement.

Police said the accused was released with conditions and has another court appearance at a later date.

The force also added that the Peel District School Board has confirmed the teacher is currently suspended pending the outcome of the court process.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the nature of the incident and the vulnerability of those involved, investigators are concerned there may be additional victims,” police said. “Anyone with information, or who believes they or someone they know may have been affected, is urged to contact police.”