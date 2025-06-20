Menu

Canada

Ontario teacher charged with assault, forcible confinement after 4 students kept in room

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 20, 2025 9:09 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. Adam Dabrowski /Global News
Peel Regional Police say a teacher is facing charges after four students were allegedly “forcibly confined” in a room at a Mississauga, Ont. school.

Police said an investigation was launched in May and the incident is alleged to have occurred during the current school year. The reported incident occurred at a public school in the area of Atwater Avenue and Cawthra Road.

Investigators allege the teacher “physically moved” four students into a room and forcibly confined them, preventing them from leaving.”

A 36-year-old man is facing four counts of assault and four counts of forcible confinement.

Police said the accused was released with conditions and has another court appearance at a later date.

The force also added that the Peel District School Board has confirmed the teacher is currently suspended pending the outcome of the court process.

“Given the nature of the incident and the vulnerability of those involved, investigators are concerned there may be additional victims,” police said. “Anyone with information, or who believes they or someone they know may have been affected, is urged to contact police.”

