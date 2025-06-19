Body of drowned teen recovered by Lethbridge search and rescue crews

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police said search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned Wednesday night in the Oldman River.

The teen was attempting to swim across the river near the High Level Bridge, they said.

Police said members of the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Water Rescue Team located the boy’s body around 9 a.m. on Thursday in the area where he was last seen.

View image in full screen Lethbridge police said the body of the 17-year-old was recovered around 9 a.m. on Thursday in the area where he was last seen on Wednesday night while attempting to swim across the Oldman River. Global News

The body will now be transported to the Alberta medical examiner’s office in Calgary for an autopsy, although police said there is no evidence to suggest foul play was involved in the death.

Story continues below advertisement

The search, which involved members of the Lethbridge police force, Lethbridge fire department and Lethbridge Area Search and Rescue, was launched Wednesday night but was temporarily suspended when it became too dark to continue.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The search resumed Thursday morning, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

View image in full screen Lethbridge police said the body of a teen who drowned while attempting to swim across the Oldman River was recovered around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Global News

Police said assistance is being provided to the boy’s family.