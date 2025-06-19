Menu

Video link
Headline link
Fire

Body of drowned teen recovered by Lethbridge search and rescue crews

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 3:29 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police said the body of teen who drowned while attempting to swim across the Oldman River was recovered around 9 a.m. on Thursday. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police said the body of teen who drowned while attempting to swim across the Oldman River was recovered around 9 a.m. on Thursday. Global News
Lethbridge police said search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned Wednesday night in the Oldman River.

The teen was attempting to swim across the river near the High Level Bridge, they said.

Police said members of the Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services Water Rescue Team located the boy’s body around 9 a.m. on Thursday in the area where he was last seen.

The body will now be transported to the Alberta medical examiner’s office in Calgary for an autopsy, although police said there is no evidence to suggest foul play was involved in the death.

The search, which involved members of the Lethbridge police force, Lethbridge fire department and Lethbridge Area Search and Rescue, was launched Wednesday night but was temporarily suspended when it became too dark to continue.

The search resumed Thursday morning, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Police said assistance is being provided to the boy’s family.

