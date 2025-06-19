Menu

Crime

Police in Ontario city say Pride flag stolen from home multiple times

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 19, 2025 2:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Pride Month kicks off in Toronto'
Pride Month kicks off in Toronto
RELATED: Pride month has officially kicked off in Toronto, with celebrations and events set to take place all throughout June. As Megan King reports, this year's Pride theme looks at inclusivity, togetherness and standing up for one another during difficult times – Jun 2, 2025
Police are looking for a person or people responsible for tearing down a Pride flag outside a Windsor, Ont., home on multiple occasions and breaking its flagpole.

These incidents come amid Pride month, which celebrates the LGBTQ2 community.

The Windsor Police Service is asking for help finding a suspect following two separate thefts of a Pride flag.

On May 2, officers received a report of theft at a residence in the 200 block of Moy Avenue.

Police allege an unknown male approached the front porch and ripped down the home’s Pride flag, breaking the flagpole in the process.

Then on June 13, police said a similar incident happened, with a second flag being stolen.

The suspect in the May 2 incident is described as a male with black hair and a short black beard and moustache.

At the time of the incident, police say he wore a grey hoodie and black track pants with white stripes.

Police have not said if he is also thought to be behind the second incident as well.

Investigators ask residents and business owners in the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage from May 2 and June 13 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. for evidence that may assist with the investigation.

