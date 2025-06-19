‘It’s inhumane’: Longtime residents of Fredericton-area motel forced to relocate

Send this page to someone via email

About two dozen residents of the Airport Inn inn just outside Fredericton have been told to move out as soon as possible, leaving the longtime tenants worried and upset.

The hotel, in Lincoln, N.B., has been without water and electricity for the past few days after it was shut off for safety reasons.

Heather Lantz, who lives in the inn, says she’s “devastated.”

“I don’t think it was fair what she did,” Lantz said, referencing the landlord.

According to a letter provided to Global News, the hotel manager informed residents last Saturday that they have to move out.

While the building is a motel, for many residents, it’s been home.

Leon Cormier has lived there for 11 years.

Story continues below advertisement

“We were like family,” he said. “It’s tough. I mean, we’re all friends.”

View image in full screen Leon Cormier is one of two dozen residents of a Fredericton-area inn being forced to move out. Anna Mandin/Global News

He said many tenants like himself are retired and on fixed incomes — meaning they don’t have money for first and last month’s rent for a new unit on such short notice.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He also doesn’t know if he can afford rent anywhere else or if he can even afford a moving van.

“It’s a hard thing to swallow to be out on the street… Where am I going to go at 74 years old?” he said.

Global News made multiple attempts to contact the manager, Yingchun Su, including knocking on the office door, calling the phone number included in the letter, contacting another hotel owner and reaching out to a society where someone named Yingchun Su is listed as a treasurer.

Story continues below advertisement

But the landlord did not respond.

According to New Brunswick’s Public Safety Department, “significant safety issues” were identified in the building earlier this month.

When proper correction actions weren’t taken by deadline, the power was disconnected due to safety risks posed by what the department said was “a number of significant electrical issues.”

It says the province’s housing corporation will assess tenants and place them on the housing wait-list based on their needs.

Meanwhile, tenants are left in the dark — in unlit rooms and with uncertain futures.

“It’s inhumane,” said Cormier.

— With a file from Rebecca Lau