Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alberta Indigenous leaders feel ‘slighted’ by Bill C-5

By Jaclyn Kucey Global News
Posted June 18, 2025 9:28 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'More pushback for Bill C-5 from Indigenous groups'
More pushback for Bill C-5 from Indigenous groups
As Prime Minister Mark Carney's first session of Parliament draws to a close, Liberal MPs say they need to push ahead with major projects Bill C-5. Jaclyn Kucey has more on the debate and the pushback from Indigenous groups.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As Prime Minister Mark Carney’s first session of Parliament draws to a close, Liberal MPs say they need to push ahead with a major projects bill.

Bill C-5 would give the federal cabinet the ability to set aside various statutes to push forward approvals for a small number of major industrial projects, such as mines, pipelines and ports.

The legislation would allow the federal government to designate projects in the “national interest” and fast-track them by granting approvals within two years.

It appears Bill C-5 will be pushed through the House this week with the support of both Liberal and Conservative MPs, despite warnings from environmental and Indigenous groups.

The legislation is being widely criticized by Indigenous leaders and community members across the country for a lack of consultation and a tight timeline in which the government wants to pass the bill.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have not been properly consulted in all the bills, all the legislation throughout. It’s a one-shoe-fits-all in the government’s favour,” said Grand Chief Greg Desjarlais of Treaty Six First Nations.

“It’s a slight, there is just no other way to look at it,” Chief Troy “Bossman” Knowlton of Piikani Nation said, saying Parliament’s urge to push Bill C-5 ahead will affect First Nations.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It can destroy our past, it can destroy of our footprint that our people had left for thousands of years to tell the story today of who we are.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It can destroy our past, it can destroy of our footprint that our people had left for thousands of years to tell the story today of who we are."
Click to play video: 'Moe, Smith repeat calls for federal action and support for energy projects'
Moe, Smith repeat calls for federal action and support for energy projects

If the legislation isn’t pushed through this week, the House will rise and won’t return until September.

Some Liberals want to see this dealt with now. MP Karina Gould said the government must strike the right balance on the bill or face court challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a clear desire on the part of Canadians to be able to get big projects done in this country. We haven’t been able to find the right balance in order to do that,” she said.

Trending Now

Most Liberal MPs appear to be backing both the bill and the process.

“Are we going to continue to put this on hold, to tinker with it and make slight amendments?” said Liberal MP Marcu Powlowski.

“I think it’s important we pass this legislation and there’s always an opportunity afterwards to amend it.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I think it's important we pass this legislation and there's always an opportunity afterwards to amend it."

Meanwhile, other Liberal MPs say the idea of the legislation is solid, but it’s not perfect, and might need more time to finalize.

“I think we should move quickly to get projects done as quickly as possible. That’s not to say we should have unfettered discretion and unchecked power in the government; we’ve got to make sure there are guardrails,” said Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith.

The House sitting is scheduled to end on Friday. The Liberal government has said it wants the bill passed before then.

For more on this story, watch the video above.

Click to play video: 'Can the Liberal government’s trade bill unify Canada’s economy?'
Can the Liberal government’s trade bill unify Canada’s economy?

— With files from Alessia Passafiume, David Baxter and Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices