American falls in love with Alberta, plans to move family north: ‘Overwhelmed by the love’

American Pamela Smith already made one trek across the continent in search of a better life for her family — and now, she feels she’s found it over the border in Canada.

“Believe it or not it came through a dream,” says Smith with a smile of her vision of Calgary and Alberta. “For some reason I dreamed that I came here and that I was going to lead other people from the USA here.”

“So I told my husband, ‘I’m going to go up there, I’m going to spend a week there and just see.’ And that week that I spent here, I was just amazed.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "So I told my husband, 'I'm going to go up there, I'm going to spend a week there and just see.' And that week that I spent here, I was just amazed."

But it was quite the journey to get to Alberta.

The married mother of five relocated to rugged Montana from tropical south Florida four years ago.

View image in full screen American resident Pamela Smith and her husband on their ranch in Montana. Supplied to Global News

The family moved to a dream 46-acre property with incredible views and adorable animals.

But, Smith said they never felt welcome in the state directly south of Alberta.

In fact, she said they received angry messages from people pressuring them to leave.

“Our children, being African American, were getting a lot of stares in the store. And at some point that just became overwhelming,” Smith says. “In four years, our children didn’t make any friends and it was just very difficult for them. I was starting to see a real change in my children.”

View image in full screen An undated photo of American resident Pamela Smith and her family. Supplied to Global News

Now, the Smith family is looking to make Calgary their home after being overwhelmed by the friendliness of the city.

“It breaks my heart we have to make this move, but it’s best for our children with everything going on in the United States.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It breaks my heart we have to make this move, but it's best for our children with everything going on in the United States."

Smith has been openly sharing her journey with thousands of followers in Instagram — many of whom have questions of their own about moving from America to Canada.

View image in full screen American resident Pamela Smith in Calgary, Alta. Supplied to Global News

“I know not everybody can afford to make the move, but I would say look at Canada. Especially Calgary,” said says.

Smith said she is trying her best to let people know of the differences between the two countries so they can make informed decisions.

“People are friendly, people are nicer — as well as our U.S. dollar goes a little further here.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "People are friendly, people are nicer — as well as our U.S. dollar goes a little further here."

Conversely, she also talks about the realities she’s experienced in America to those seeking to move south of the border.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of Canadians and I don’t think they understand what’s really happening in the USA.

“I would caution them about going to the USA. Especially if they are a person of colour, it is really difficult down there right now.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I would caution them about going to the USA. Especially if they are a person of colour, it is really difficult down there right now."

American resident Pamela Smith and two of her children in Calgary, Alta. Supplied to Global News

In Calgary, the diversity of the population, abundance of parks and activities for kids are all big draws for Smith.

But it’s also the small acts of kindness from strangers and fellow children befriending her kids that truly makes her want to move for good.

“People speaking to you in the stores. People saying hello. Children playing together in the park, and I just loved it and decided this is where I want to stay.”

Smith home-schools her three youngest children. She is in Calgary with them, while her husband remains five hours away in Montana. For now, she travels back and forth on a tourist visa but is exploring how to apply for and secure permanent residency.

Strangers offering to help with her move, provide her kids with toys and just an overall sense of community have overwhelmed this American who one day hopes to call herself Canadian for good.

“Everyone has been so kind. I am overwhelmed by the love I am receiving in Calgary.