Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia woman who killed daughter granted day passes from prison, but not parole

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2025 4:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New book recreates shocking story of the murder of Karissa Boudreau'
New book recreates shocking story of the murder of Karissa Boudreau
RELATED: New book recreates shocking story of the murder of Karissa Boudreau – May 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her 12-year-old daughter in 2008 has been granted unescorted day passes from prison for 60 days.

But the Parole Board of Canada has denied Penny Boudreau’s request for day parole, saying she wasn’t ready to live in a community even though she would be required to return to a supervised setting at night.

Boudreau was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the Jan. 27, 2008, death of Karissa Boudreau, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for strangling her only child.

Earlier today, the parole board decided Boudreau’s unescorted single-day passes from prison will be supervised in a way that ensures the safety of the community she chooses, while contributing to her reintegration into society.

Click to play video: 'Former RCMP Sergeant Writes Book On One of Nova Scotia’s Most Infamous Murders'
Former RCMP Sergeant Writes Book On One of Nova Scotia’s Most Infamous Murders
Trending Now

During a hearing at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S., the board heard Boudreau had completed correctional programs and had worked with a mental health team while working as an assistant to the prison’s chaplain.

Story continues below advertisement

But the panel also heard Boudreau admit that, on a scale from 1 to 10, she considered herself a 6 or a 7 when it came to assessing the progress she had made in prison.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“That means there’s still work to be done,” a board member told the hearing “The board thinks you’re very conscious of the work that needs to be done on relationships, managing emotions and dealing with obstacles that can be highly stressful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices