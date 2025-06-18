Nova Scotia woman who killed daughter granted day passes from prison, but not parole

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her 12-year-old daughter in 2008 has been granted unescorted day passes from prison for 60 days.

But the Parole Board of Canada has denied Penny Boudreau’s request for day parole, saying she wasn’t ready to live in a community even though she would be required to return to a supervised setting at night.

Boudreau was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the Jan. 27, 2008, death of Karissa Boudreau, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder for strangling her only child.

Earlier today, the parole board decided Boudreau’s unescorted single-day passes from prison will be supervised in a way that ensures the safety of the community she chooses, while contributing to her reintegration into society.

During a hearing at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S., the board heard Boudreau had completed correctional programs and had worked with a mental health team while working as an assistant to the prison’s chaplain.

But the panel also heard Boudreau admit that, on a scale from 1 to 10, she considered herself a 6 or a 7 when it came to assessing the progress she had made in prison.

“That means there’s still work to be done,” a board member told the hearing “The board thinks you’re very conscious of the work that needs to be done on relationships, managing emotions and dealing with obstacles that can be highly stressful.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2025.