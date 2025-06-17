Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Teck gets environmental certificate to expand copper mine near Kamloops

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 8:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mining association calls for fast-tracking permits'
Mining association calls for fast-tracking permits
RELATED: The Mining Association of BC says the industry could add more to the province's economy by cutting through red tape. As Catherine Urquhart reports, the government says it is working to help the industry add jobs and grow in this province. – May 6, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver-based mining company Teck Resources says it has received an environmental assessment certificate from the B.C. government to extend the life of the Highland Valley Copper Mine.

Teck says in a release that the positive decision supports the extension for Canada’s largest copper mine.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The mine is located about 50 kilometres southwest of Kamloops, B.C.

Teck president Jonathan Price says in a statement that site preparation work is expected to start shortly along with work to secure additional required permits, with a final construction decision by Teck’s board of directors expected later this year.

Trending Now

Price says the decision will not only support the extension, but will strengthen the North America critical minerals supply chain and contribute to jobs and economic activity.

The company says the project is expected to create roughly 2,900 jobs during construction and support 1,500 jobs once in operation.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices