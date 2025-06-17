Menu

Politics

Conservative MP resigns Alberta seat where Poilievre will run in byelection

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2025 2:06 pm
Alberta Conservative Damien Kurek says he has officially resigned as an MP.

Kurek promised just after the April election that he would vacate his seat in the Battle River—Crowfoot riding to allow Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to run in a byelection.

Poilievre represented the Ottawa seat of Carleton for 20 years but lost it in April’s general election to rookie Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has said he will call a byelection in the riding as soon as possible with “no games.”

The byelection can be called no earlier than 11 days after the Speaker of the House of Commons formally informs the chief electoral officer of the vacancy.

With Kurek’s resignation today that puts the first possible date for the byelection to happen into early August.

More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

