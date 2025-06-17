Children of slain Minnesota lawmaker share their grief: ‘We are devastated’

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after learning their parents were the targeted victims of what authorities are describing as a political assassination, the adult children of slain Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman have shared a statement expressing their grief.

“We are devastated and heartbroken at the loss of our parents, Melissa and Mark,” Sophie and Colin Hortman said in a statement that was shared with several local news outlets. “They were the bright lights at the center of our lives, and we can’t believe they are gone. Their love for us was boundless. We miss them so much.”

The Hortman children are grieving following the Saturday killing of their parents, who died after a gunman entered their home in the early morning hours and opened fire.

Vance Boelter, 57, has been charged with their deaths. Officials allege he meticulously planned the shootings and intended to cause more carnage — he was found with an alleged hit list that included the names of 45 elected officials.

Boelter was arrested early Monday after a two-day manhunt. He is suspected of shooting the Hortmans shortly after shooting and wounding Minnesota Democratic state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in what state officials have called a politically motivated series of attacks.

“Our family would like to thank law enforcement for their swift action that saved others and for the coordination across communities that led to the arrest of the man who murdered our parents,” the statement from the Hortman family said. “We especially would like to thank the officers who were first on the scene to our parents’ home and their heroic attempts to rescue our mom and dad.”

Boelter, authorities said, showed up at the Hoffman and Hortman’s front doors disguised as a police officer, and was wearing a “hyper-realistic” mask.

View image in full screen Police tape blocks off the home of Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minn. George Walker IV / The Associated Press

He also visited the homes of two other lawmakers that night, police said, but in one case the lawmaker wasn’t home and in the other, Boelter drove off as police arrived.

When he showed up at the Hoffman home, police said, he first knocked and shouted: “This is police.” At one point, the Hoffmans realized he was wearing a mask and Boelter told them “this is a robbery.” After Sen. Hoffman tried to push Boelter out the door, Boelter shot him repeatedly and then shot his wife, authorities alleged Monday.

The siblings said they wanted to let those concerned with their well-being know that they were safe and with loved ones. They asked that people do something to honour their parents, from planting a tree or petting a dog to telling a “cheesy dad joke” or trying a new hobby.

“Stand up for what you believe in, especially if that thing is justice and peace,” they asked.

The Hortman family’s dog, a golden retriever named Gilbert, was euthanized after he was injured in the shooting. Hortman originally trained him as a service dog before he became a permanent member of the family.

View image in full screen In this photo from 2022, provided by Helping Paws of Eden Prairie, Minn., state Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, poses with Gilbert, a golden retriever trained to be a service dog but eventually adopted by the Hortman family, at a training facility in Hopkins, Minn. Handout / Helping Paws via AP

The siblings ended their statement with a call to action.

“Hope and resilience are the enemy of fear. Our parents lived their lives with immense dedication to their fellow humans. This tragedy must become a moment for us to come together. Hold your loved ones a little closer. Love your neighbors. Treat each other with kindness and respect.”

Federal prosecutors have charged Boelter with murder and stalking, which could result in a death sentence if convicted. He already faces state charges, including murder and attempted murder. At a federal court hearing Monday in St. Paul, Boelter said he could not afford an attorney. A federal public defender was appointed to represent him, and he was being held without bail pending a court appearance next week.