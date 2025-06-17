Pedestrian, 67, killed in early morning Headingley, Man. crash

A 67-year-old man police have described as transient is dead after an early morning car crash in Headingley, Man.
Officers from the local RCMP detachment were called to the scene around 3 a.m., where they learned a westbound pickup truck had hit a pedestrian on Highway 1 near McGuckin Road.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drive of the pickup, a 52-year-old Winnipeg woman, wasn’t injured in the incident.
RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.
