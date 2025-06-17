Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian, 67, killed in early morning Headingley, Man. crash

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 17, 2025 12:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise'
‘We feel their pain’: Advocates urge safety on Winnipeg roads as pedestrian fatalities rise
RELATED: Pedestrian fatalities are up in Winnipeg this year, and it's been rattling for advocates and victims' families, who call on drivers and pedestrians to keep safety top of mind. Daisy Woelk reports. – Oct 25, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 67-year-old man police have described as transient is dead after an early morning car crash in Headingley, Man.

Officers from the local RCMP detachment were called to the scene around 3 a.m., where they learned a westbound pickup truck had hit a pedestrian on Highway 1 near McGuckin Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drive of the pickup, a 52-year-old Winnipeg woman, wasn’t injured in the incident.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

Click to play video: 'Pedestrian killed, another injured in Manitoba hit and run, RCMP say'
Pedestrian killed, another injured in Manitoba hit and run, RCMP say
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices