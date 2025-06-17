Ontario city shutters dog park over concerns for potentially lethal soil contaminants

Send this page to someone via email

A dog park in the east end of Hamilton was recently closed by the city after a survey of the soil showed it may contain harmful contaminants that could be harmful to dogs, according to an update from city council.

The update said an investigation was launched last summer after an area resident told the city that they believed the soil at the Birch Avenue Leash-Free Dog Park had led to health conditions for dogs, including illness and death.

In January, an outside company completed soil sampling and analysis, which found issues with the soil. At that point, tests were done to determine risks to people before the city said it shut the park down out of an “abundance of caution” on Friday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Recent testing has identified the presence of some contaminants, including heavy metals. While there is no indication of risk to humans, the potential effects on dogs require further investigation,” Cynthia Graham, director of environmental services with the city, said in an emailed statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The city did not say why it waited for further testing to close the park rather than chain it up in January when the initial test results arrived.

“We understand that dog owners who use this dog park may have concerns about the potential for soil contamination and the well-being of their pets. Please be assured that the City continues to prioritize the health and safety of both residents and their pets,” Graham said.

The dog park was opened in 2010 on a site that had been used as a disposal location for non-hazardous fill, including brick, rubble and concrete.

“When the park was established in 2010, staff reviewed background site studies and determined the soil met the environmental standards required at that time for park use,” Graham explained.

“In June 2025, the city received an expert opinion that common use of the site by humans, with the grass cover in place, poses no immediate risk to people. However, due to the natural wear in dog parks that can expose soil, further review is underway to assess potential impacts on dog health.”

Hamilton did not say how long the park will be closed for as it waits for the results of a detailed analysis focused specifically on dog health.

“Once that review is complete, the city will share the findings with council and the community, along with an action plan if any recommendations are provided,” Graham said.