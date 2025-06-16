Donald Trump leaving G7 summit early because of crisis in Middle East

See more sharing options

U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving the Kananaskis G7 summit early because of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “had a great day at the summit” but will leave Alberta on Monday night.

In his own social media post on Monday afternoon, Trump called for the immediate evacuation of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Trump warned that Tehran needed to curb its nuclear program before it was “too late.”

The U.S. president said Iranian leaders would “like to talk” but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before an Israeli aerial assault began four days ago.

— More to come…

— With files from The Associated Press