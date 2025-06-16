Menu

U.S. News

Donald Trump leaving G7 summit early because of crisis in Middle East

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 8:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The history of the G7'
The history of the G7
Canada and its G7 partners are celebrating 50 years of co-operation. Over the past five decades, the group has worked towards a goal of international peace and security, global economic prosperity and sustainable development. As Dallas Flexhaug reports, the G7’s track record on following through with commitments gets a passing grade.
U.S. President Donald Trump is leaving the Kananaskis G7 summit early because of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “had a great day at the summit” but will leave Alberta on Monday night.

In his own social media post on Monday afternoon, Trump called for the immediate evacuation of the Iranian capital of Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Trump warned that Tehran needed to curb its nuclear program before it was “too late.”

Click to play video: 'Trump blames Trudeau, Obama for kicking Russia out of G8: ‘You wouldn’t have had the war’'
Trump blames Trudeau, Obama for kicking Russia out of G8: ‘You wouldn’t have had the war’
Trending Now
The U.S. president said Iranian leaders would “like to talk” but they had already had 60 days to reach an agreement on their nuclear ambitions and failed to do so before an Israeli aerial assault began four days ago.

— More to come…

— With files from The Associated Press

© 2025 The Canadian Press

