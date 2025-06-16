Sikh separatists stage Calgary protest against Indian prime minister’s visit to G7

Security forces were keeping a close eye on G7 protesters in Calgary, after traffic disruptions created by some pro-Palestinian protesters on Sunday prevented firefighters from responding to several emergency calls.

Calgary police estimate about 500 protesters from about 13 different groups gathered outside Calgary city hall on Sunday.

Monday’s protests, by contrast, were much more subdued — but noisy.

View image in full screen A large and noisy group of Sikh separatists rallied outside Calgary city hall on Monday with many of them carrying large Khalistan flags and banners calling for an independent Sikh homeland. Global News

The biggest and loudest group was made up of about 30 Sikhs — supporters of Khalistan, an independent Sikh homeland in the Punjab — who hoped to send a message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was invited to the G7 summit by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Modi’s government has been accused by the RCMP of being involved in “serious criminal activity” in Canada that posed a “serious threat” to public safety — including homicides and violent acts against Sikh separatists — as outlined in a statement issued by the RCMP last fall.

The Indian government has refused to cooperate with an RCMP investigation into India’s suspected involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was a Canadian citizen and prominent member of the Sikh separatist movement.

A Global News investigation also recent revealed that the RCMP had put federal NDP leader, Jagmeet Singh, under police protection 18 months ago because of a credible risk to his life from an agent of a foreign government.

While many in the Sikh community view Carney’s invitation to Modi as a betrayal, Kuljeet Singh of Sikhs For Justice sees Modi’s appearance at the G7 a bit differently.

“We would like to thank Prime Minster Carney for extending the invite to Prime Minister Modi because without that invite, Sikhs wouldn’t have the opportunity to challenge and confront Modi,” said Singh.

“We want accountability from Narendra Modi, we want the G7 nations to apply pressure to have that kill list exposed and for the G7 Nations to work as a collaborative unit to sanction India and use international law and their diplomatic means to isolate India to force India to come forward and admit their crimes,” said Kuljeet Singh, who travelled from Toronto to Calgary to attend the protest.

“We are here to basically send a message to G7 countries that under Modi’s government, (there) have been escalation of trans-national repression, assassination of Sikhs,” said Bakhshish Sandhu, a Sikh from Philadelphia in Calgary for the G7.

“We are asking that G7 countries to convince and press India to hold official a binding referendum so people of Punjab can decide if they want to make Punjab a separate country or stay in India, and they should have the same rights as the G7 cities are having,” added Sandhu.

View image in full screen One of the Khalistan supporters on hand at Monday’s protest could be seen ripping up an Indian flag. Global News

Many of the Sikh protesters carried large yellow and blue flags — the unofficial flag of the Khalistan state. Others carried posters calling for Modi’s arrest. Another could be seen ripping up an Indian flag.

While there have been previous violent clashes between supporters and opponents of the Indian government in Canada, so far the Calgary protests have been peaceful.

“We’re also thankful to the local police, the RCMP, who have been great to work with,” said Kuljeet Singh. “They’ve helped us every step of the way. They know we’re peaceful. We never advocate for violence.”

View image in full screen While police said Monday’s noisy protest was peaceful, officers could also be seen keeping a close eye on those involved. Global News

Still, security at Monday’s protests was tight. With officers keeping a close on the demonstrators, the threat of violence never far from officers’ minds.

“The majority of those protests are lawful, peaceful and safe and that’s what we expected,” said Supt. Joe Brar of the Calgary police service.

“However, this being a global event and the possibility for disruptions coming from people out of town. We’re prepared for multiple scenarios.”

Prime Minister Carney’s office has defended the invitation to the Indian Prime Minister by sayingm “The G7 summit will focus on the most pressing global challenges and opportunities facing us today. As prime minister of the fifth largest economy and the world’s most populous country, Prime Minister Modi was invited to participate in some of these critical discussions.”

Modi is scheduled to arrive in Calgary Monday evening and with video from the designated protest zones in Calgary being live treamed to summit site in Kananaskis, the Sikh protesters say they’ll be back again on Tuesday.