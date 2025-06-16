BC Conservative leader accuses breakaway MLAs of blackmail

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia Conservative Leader John Rustad is accusing a group of legislators who split from the party of blackmailing its members and staff in a bid to take over and divide the Opposition.

Rustad has confirmed the authenticity of a letter obtained by The Canadian Press in which he tells the Conservative caucus that their former colleagues and staff are threatening to release “blackmail materials,” including secret phone recordings and text messages.

Rustad’s letter says the targets are being blackmailed to get them to take jobs or contracts with the former Conservatives, or to “do or say certain things” if they want to prevent the materials being leaked.

2:11 Ousted Conservative MLA starts new B.C. political party

The letter says one unnamed staffer with the former Conservatives called “multiple individuals in order to explicitly blackmail them,” and Rustad says in an interview that they’re still deciding whether to contact the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Rustad doesn’t name the former Conservatives, but Dallas Brodie, who was ejected from the caucus in January, says the letter consists of “wild lies” and “baseless, false, and defamatory” accusations about her new OneBC party.

2:37 MLA booted from B.C. Conservatives over residential school comments, 2 more quit

OneBC member Tara Armstrong says she won’t comment beyond the statement that Brodie issued, while former Conservative Jordan Kealy, who didn’t join OneBC, says he has no involvement in the alleged blackmail.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Brodie and Armstrong launched OneBC last week.

Brodie’s departure from the BC Conservative caucus came over her controversial remarks about residential schools, prompting Kealy and Armstrong to quit the party in sympathy.