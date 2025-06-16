Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. premier disappointed court won’t decide who is responsible for Chignecto Isthmus

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 3:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Who will pay for Chignecto Isthmus project?'
Who will pay for Chignecto Isthmus project?
Who will pay for Chignecto Isthmus project? – Nov 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia’s premier says he’s disappointed the province’s Court of Appeal has declined to say which level of government has responsibility for the land bridge to New Brunswick.

In its decision released Friday, the court said the Nova Scotia government was potentially using the case for political purposes.

It added that the question posed by the province was imprecise and had political undertones, making it “inappropriate to answer.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement, Premier Tim Houston says the court’s justification was not a legitimate reason to avoid answering the question.

Nova Scotia has long maintained that the federal government should pay the entire cost of upgrading protections for the Chignecto Isthmus — currently estimated at $650 million — but Ottawa has agreed to pay only half of the project.

Trending Now

In July 2023, the province asked the court to settle the constitutional question of whether the transportation, trade and communication links across the land bridge are within the exclusive legislative authority of Parliament.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2025. 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices