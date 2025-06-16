Menu

Crime

Man charged in assault on Winnipeg Transit supervisors, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 2:59 pm
1 min read
More violent incidents on city buses
A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after an attack on a pair of transit supervisors on a bus Saturday, police say.

The transit workers were checking on the well-being of a man sleeping on a bus near Fort Street and Graham Avenue when the man woke up, became agitated, and allegedly assaulted them both, police say.

When police arrived, the man was still struggling with the supervisors. The workers suffered minor injuries as a result but didn’t need medical care.

The suspect is facing two charges of assaulting a peace officer. Transit supervisors are designated as special constables by police.

'Nothing gets done': Transit union slams Winnipeg over need for driver protections
