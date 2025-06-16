Man charged in assault on Winnipeg Transit supervisors, police say

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 23-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after an attack on a pair of transit supervisors on a bus Saturday, police say.

The transit workers were checking on the well-being of a man sleeping on a bus near Fort Street and Graham Avenue when the man woke up, became agitated, and allegedly assaulted them both, police say.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When police arrived, the man was still struggling with the supervisors. The workers suffered minor injuries as a result but didn’t need medical care.

The suspect is facing two charges of assaulting a peace officer. Transit supervisors are designated as special constables by police.