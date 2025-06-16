A baby toothbrush sold at Dollarama is being recalled over ‘defect’

Send this page to someone via email

A brand of baby toothbrush is being recalled due to a potential choking hazard, Health Canada said in a public advisory on Friday.

The Oracare Baby Brush, sold across the country at Dollarama, is being recalled after a consumer complaint concerning a manufacturing “defect” that can cause the product to break into two pieces.

According to Health Canada, there have been no reported incidents of choking to date, but Dollarama says it will no longer import or sell the product.

Canadians, parents and caregivers of children are being advised to stop using the product and return it to Dollarama for a refund.

While no choking incidents have been reported to Health Canada or Dollarama, people are still being advised to seek immediate medical attention from a health-care professional if injury has occurred from using the toothbrush.