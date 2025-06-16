Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

A baby toothbrush sold at Dollarama is being recalled over ‘defect’

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 16, 2025 2:21 pm
1 min read
The Oracare Baby Brush is subject to a recall by Dollarama due to a manufacturing defect. View image in full screen
The Oracare Baby Brush is subject to a recall by Dollarama due to a manufacturing defect. Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A brand of baby toothbrush is being recalled due to a potential choking hazard, Health Canada said in a public advisory on Friday.

The Oracare Baby Brush, sold across the country at Dollarama, is being recalled after a consumer complaint concerning a manufacturing “defect” that can cause the product to break into two pieces.

According to Health Canada, there have been no reported incidents of choking to date, but Dollarama says it will no longer import or sell the product.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canadians, parents and caregivers of children are being advised to stop using the product and return it to Dollarama for a refund.

While no choking incidents have been reported to Health Canada or Dollarama, people are still being advised to seek immediate medical attention from a health-care professional if injury has occurred from using the toothbrush.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Recalls issued for 2 brands of radon gas detectors'
Recalls issued for 2 brands of radon gas detectors
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices