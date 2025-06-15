Protesters, airplane watchers gather in Alberta as leaders head to G7

Send this page to someone via email

Airplane enthusiasts are setting up at the Calgary International Airport in hopes of seeing some exciting aircraft land for the start of the G7 leaders’ summit in nearby Kananaskis, Alta.

Corbin Johnson wants to catch a glimpse of the plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Air Force 1 is certainly the gold standard, but I think myself and everyone else is very excited to see all the other aircraft are coming,” Johnson said Saturday, as he checked out a viewing area of the airport.

The spot is also one of three designated demonstration zones that police have set up in Calgary, with another in Banff.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is hosting G7 leaders from the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and Italy, who were expected to arrive Sunday for the start of the three-day summit in Kananaskis, southwest of Calgary in the Rocky Mountains. Some leaders of non-member countries, including Ukraine and India, are also set to attend.

Johnson, a camera around his neck, said he posts all his plane photos on Instagram.

“My love of airplanes, I would say started right here, where we’re standing. My parents would take me here to plane spot and look at all the planes that would come through here,” he said.

“This is absolutely my number 1 hobby. It’s something you can make as full time as you kind of want to.”

View image in full screen Plane spotter Corbin Johnson is shown at the Calgary International Airport on Saturday, June 14, 2025. With world leaders arriving in Calgary for the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta., airplane enthusiasts are setting up shop at the Calgary airport in hopes of seeing some exciting aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland. BG

Jaidon Phelps, 20, is an aspiring pilot that works at WestJet. He was at the viewing area at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“It’s just cool to be part of what’s going on and see what aircraft are coming in from all of the various nations that are participating and most importantly to see if we can get Air Force 1,” he said.

“It’s just the magnitude of what it is. Something you’ve always wanted to see.”

The community of plane spotters tends to share intel, with some people noting early Sunday that the Japanese delegation was already Canada-bound. There was also discussion of the best location to see the planes come in.

As the leaders were scheduled to arrive hundreds of protesters from several different groups rallied in front of Calgary City Hall, another of the designated protest zones in the city.

Standing out was a definite anti-Trump bias with signs including “Yankee Go Home,” “Elbows Up” and “True North Strong and Peeved.”

Leanne MacKenzie said she lived in California for 20 years before coming back to Canada, and is disturbed by the situation involving the National Guard there.

Trump ordered the National Guard and Marines to Los Angeles after protesters fighting federal immigration enforcement raids last week blocked a freeway and set cars on fire.

California’s governor has opposed the deployments and the state has filed a lawsuit to stop them.

“Since Trump is supposedly here for the G7 I’m coming out today to protest fascism in the U.S.A.,” MacKenzie said.

“My understanding is this protest is being livestreamed. I’m sure he’s going to look the other way because he’s the biggest baby on the planet but I’m doing what I possibly can to make a difference and this is the only way I can at this point.”

Self-described grandmother Lesley Boyer was sitting in her wheelchair with a sign that had an expletive disparaging Trump.

“Both of my grandfathers fought fascists and I’m very concerned about (Trump’s) 51st state comment and I’m very afraid that he may actually try something,” she said.

Though domestic air traffic continues to flow normally, it’s far from business as usual at the Calgary airport this weekend.

Police said they have received indications that protesters are expected, and the demonstrations are to be broadcast on TVs set up for the leaders in Kananaskis.

RCMP Chief Supt. David Hall said he just wants the protests to be peaceful.

“We know it’s important for people to have their message seen and heard by the world leaders, and it’s for this reason we’ve established live feeds,” he said.

“We police behaviours and not beliefs. And so I’d just encourage everyone to look to conduct any demonstration activity over the next few days in a lawful, peaceful and safe manner.”