Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate suspicious death downtown on Saturday

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 15, 2025 1:33 pm
1 min read
The Calgary police homicide unit has been called out to investigate the death of a woman in downtown Calgary on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
The Calgary police homicide unit investigates the death of a woman in downtown Calgary on June 14, 2025. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in to investigate the death of a woman in downtown Calgary on Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of a woman in medical distress around 6:30 p.m. on June 14 in the 1100 block of 12 Avenue southwest.

Officers arriving at the scene located the woman; she was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police aren’t releasing any other details, but said there is no risk to the public.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning and police said more details will be released after that.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Downtown Calgary revitalization report optimistic, but safety concerns remain'
Downtown Calgary revitalization report optimistic, but safety concerns remain
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices