Calgary police investigate suspicious death downtown on Saturday

The Calgary police homicide unit has been called in to investigate the death of a woman in downtown Calgary on Saturday evening.

Police responded to reports of a woman in medical distress around 6:30 p.m. on June 14 in the 1100 block of 12 Avenue southwest.

Officers arriving at the scene located the woman; she was transported to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police aren’t releasing any other details, but said there is no risk to the public.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning and police said more details will be released after that.

Investigators ask anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app — P3 Tips — from the app store.

